Joe Biden to visit UK in June for first overseas trip as president
US President Joe Biden will visit the UK in June for his first overseas trip since his election victory last year.
The president will travel to Cornwall for the G7 summit, which takes place between 11 and 13 June.
From there, he will travel to Brussels, in Belgium, to participate in the Nato Summit on 14 June.
President Biden's trip will focus on "restoring our alliances" and "revitalising the Transatlantic relationship", the White House said.