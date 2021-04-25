Covid-19: Under-50s jab campaign and fans return to Wembley

Eight thousand spectators will be at Wembley this afternoon for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham - the biggest attendance at an outdoor sports event since the first lockdown in March last year. The game is part of the official test programme to work out the best way for big crowds to return to venues. Some of the pilot events are expected to test a Covid passport scheme, where passes would show if a person had been vaccinated, had a recent negative test or natural immunity.