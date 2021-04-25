Covid-19: Under-50s jab campaign and fans return to Wembley
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Jab campaign for under-50s
A series of photos documenting the NHS's largest-ever vaccination programme has been released by the Department of Health in efforts to encourage younger people to get the Covid vaccine when their turn comes. The pictures show vaccines given in care homes, cathedrals, museums and stadiums. Half the entire UK population, estimated at 66.7 million, have now received a first dose. Find out when you can expect to get your jab here.
2. Covid patients caught in Baghdad fire
At least 23 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad. Reports say an accident had caused an oxygen tank to explode. Dozens of others were injured in the blaze, which erupted at the Ibn Khatib hospital on Saturday night. Coronavirus infections have been rising steeply since February in Iraq, and passed one million cases in total this week. There have been 15,217 deaths since the pandemic began.
3. Thousands of fans at Wembley
Eight thousand spectators will be at Wembley this afternoon for the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham - the biggest attendance at an outdoor sports event since the first lockdown in March last year. The game is part of the official test programme to work out the best way for big crowds to return to venues. Some of the pilot events are expected to test a Covid passport scheme, where passes would show if a person had been vaccinated, had a recent negative test or natural immunity.
4. Friends soak up the sun as lockdown eases in Wales
On Saturday, lockdown restrictions were eased in Wales allowing six people from six households to meet outdoors. The BBC spoke to people who were able to meet up with friends. Among them was Elen Derrick, who said the easing of restrictions gave "hope for the future". Here's a reminder of the key dates in the easing of lockdown across the UK.
5. Ex-footballer's home dance classes
Former footballer Armel Zola has been teaching Congolese dance to people with Down's syndrome to stop them feeling so isolated during the pandemic. He says he was inspired to run the UK classes by his younger brother, Arnaud, who has the condition. "I am just trying to give positivity to everyone," he says.
And don't forget...
The number of people in the UK taking public transport is rising steadily, but what is the risk of catching Covid-19 for those who need to travel?
