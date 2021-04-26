Covid-19: Lockdown eases in Scotland and vaccine rollout extended in England
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Shops, pubs and pools reopen as lockdown lifts in Scotland
Shops, gyms, swimming pools, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Scotland are reopening after a four month-long winter lockdown. Travel restrictions have also been eased, allowing trips to other parts of the UK for non-essential reasons. Driving lessons and tests can resume, while nail salons, museums and holiday accommodation can also reopen. Ministers say restrictions can be eased as the most vulnerable people have been offered their first vaccine dose. In Wales pubs, cafes and restaurants reopen to customers outdoors and up to six people from six households will be able to meet.
2. Vaccine rollout extends to 44-year-olds in England
The vaccine rollout continues at pace in England with 44-year-olds being invited to book their Covid-19 jab. About half a million more people can now book themselves in, with plans for when 40 to 43-year-olds can do the same being announced in the coming days, the NHS said. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Vaccines are helping us get back to doing the things we have missed." Northern Ireland's vaccination programme is being opened to people aged 35 to 39, while Wales has been asking over-40s to book appointments and Scotland has been inviting over-45s for vaccination.
3. Top civil servant to face MPs over leak inquiry amid Cummings claims
The UK's most senior civil servant will be questioned by a committee of MPs later about claims of impropriety made by ex-No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is expected to be asked about allegations the PM considered halting a leak inquiry in case it implicated his fiancee's friend. No 10 says this is "absolutely false". In his blog, Mr Cummings also denied being the source of the leak which meant England's second lockdown was announced earlier than planned. Mr Case is expected to say the inquiry is ongoing.
4. Patients suffer at home as Covid chokes hospitals in India
Most hospitals in Delhi and many other cities in India have completely run out of beds, forcing people to find ways to get treatment for sick patients at home. But even that is proving to be a difficult task as prices of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and essential medicines have skyrocketed on the black market. Hospitals in many cities, including Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Allahabad and Indore, have run out of beds, leaving families to rely on makeshift arrangements at home. To find out what's happening, read more here.
5. Thirteen major looks from the Oscars red carpet
Most awards ceremonies have gone without a red carpet in the last year, for the quite understandable reason that there would be no guests to walk down it due to the pandemic. But then came Sunday's Oscars where nominees were encouraged to turn up in person if they could, rather than dial in virtually. The resulting red carpet gave us elegance, flamboyance, and an explosion of colour. Here are 13 of the biggest and best looks from the 93rd Academy Awards, and here are the winners if you're interested.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Lockdown rules are changing again with Scotland and Wales starting to ease restrictions, if you're not sure what's happening and whether it affects you, find out here.
