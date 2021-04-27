Covid-19: Vaccine offered to 42-year-olds in England
People aged 42 and over in England are now able to book their Covid-19 jab, the health secretary has said.
Those who are due to turn 42 by 1 July are also eligible to make an appointment under the latest extension of the vaccine rollout.
Matt Hancock, who is 42, said he was "really looking forward" to receiving his invitation via text and urged others to book their jabs.
More than 33.7 million people in the UK have now received their first dose.
And almost 12.9 million are fully vaccinated, government figures show.
The extension comes just a day after the vaccine rollout opened to 44-year-olds in England.
In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Hancock said that rollout had gone "very, very well" and thanked those who had booked their jabs.
"Now we're able to go that little bit further," he said.
Northern Ireland has opened its vaccination programme to people aged 35 to 39. Wales, meanwhile, has been asking over-40s to book appointments and Scotland has been inviting the over-45s for vaccination.
Earlier this week, a TV advert and poster campaign was launched to encourage the under-50s to get vaccinated.
The 60-second advert features people arriving at vaccination centres and getting the jab across the UK.
It urges people to "join the millions already vaccinated" and reminds them they need two doses for maximum protection.
In other developments:
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a cabinet meeting as he attempts to shift the focus from a series of claims and questions over his conduct, including an accusation that he once said he would rather see "bodies pile high" than approve a third lockdown, a claim he denies.
- MPs on the Joint Committee on Human Rights have called for a review of all fixed penalty notices for Covid lockdown breaches, which can be as high as £10,000
- Medical supplies from the UK have arrived in India - the first international shipment aimed at stemming a devastating Covid-19 surge.
