Covid-19: Vaccine offered to 42-year-olds and Delhi deaths climb

People aged 42 and over in England can now book their Covid jab, the health secretary has said. It comes just a day after the vaccine rollout opened to 44-year-olds in England. Those who are due to turn 42 by 1 July are also eligible to make an appointment. Matt Hancock, who is 42, said he was "really looking forward" to receiving his invitation via text and urged others to book their jabs. Northern Ireland has opened its vaccination programme to people aged 35 to 39. Wales, meanwhile, has been asking over-40s to book appointments, as well as over-30s in some areas. Scotland has been inviting the over-45s for vaccination.