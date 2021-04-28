Covid-19: More Pfizer doses ordered and Spain welcomes tourists

Spain has said it hopes to open up to overseas travellers from June, as plans for an EU-wide digital certificate go before the European Parliament. Tourism minister Fernando Valdés said a pilot test would take place in May so that Spain would be ready to receive travellers the following month. The EU has been working on a digital pass in time for the summer holidays. It would cover anyone who is either vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test or recently recovered. Overseas leisure travel will be allowed from the UK from 17 May at the earliest, under the government's plans for travel.