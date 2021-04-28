Covid-19: More Pfizer doses ordered and Spain welcomes tourists
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. More Pfizer doses on order
The UK has ordered a further 60 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, to be used for booster jabs in the autumn, the health secretary has announced. It brings the total number of Pfizer vaccines ordered to 100 million. The expectation is the most vulnerable groups will be offered another jab before next winter. Speaking at a Downing Street coronavirus briefing, Matt Hancock also said that "more and more people are getting protection and now seven in 10 adults have protective Covid antibodies". It comes after a study showed a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine can reduce household transmission of the virus by up to half.
2. UK pledges more support for India
The UK has promised to offer further support and equipment to India to help tackle the growing Covid crisis there. The country has suffered another record day of deaths and infections, with more than 200,000 people now confirmed to have died with the virus - although the real total is thought to be much higher. Foreign Office Minister Nigel Adams told MPs 200 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators arrived in India yesterday as well as another shipment of 400 concentrators over the next two days. Meanwhile, British Indians have raised thousands of pounds to buy oxygen concentrators and medics are offering remote consultations and support to their colleagues abroad.
3. Spain plans to welcome tourists from June
Spain has said it hopes to open up to overseas travellers from June, as plans for an EU-wide digital certificate go before the European Parliament. Tourism minister Fernando Valdés said a pilot test would take place in May so that Spain would be ready to receive travellers the following month. The EU has been working on a digital pass in time for the summer holidays. It would cover anyone who is either vaccinated against Covid-19, has a negative test or recently recovered. Overseas leisure travel will be allowed from the UK from 17 May at the earliest, under the government's plans for travel.
4. More sex and fewer colds drive sales at Durex maker
Condom sales have jumped in countries including China where lockdowns are easing, consumer goods giant Reckitt says. It reported a "double-digit" increase in Durex sales in the first quarter of 2021, compared with one year ago. But demand for health products fell overall as fewer customers stocked up on cold and flu medicines. Reckitt's boss said sales for Lysol and Dettol were strong as hygiene habits improved.
5. Hamilton musical announced West End return
Smash hit musical Hamilton is planning to be back in London's West End this summer, more than a year after it closed because of the pandemic. Producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh said the award-winning show about the founding fathers of the US would resume at the Victoria Palace Theatre from 19 August. Many shows are making plans to reopen from 17 May with social distancing, and from June 21 with no restrictions. The dates depend on the government's roadmap out of lockdown - which you can read more about here - remaining on track.
And there's more...
As the Covid crisis grows in India, our global science correspondent Rebecca Morelle explains why it matters to the whole world.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- TOP TIPS FOR SEWING: Get inspired to pick up a needle and thread
- ARE FOOD ALLERGIES ON THE RISE?: Discover which factors might be leading to an increase