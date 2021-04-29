Covid-19: NHS England boss to quit and India elections go ahead despite deaths

Many in the hospitality industry have been trying out innovative ways to keep going in the pandemic, and one restaurant in Somerset is no exception. It put up plastic dining igloos outside to comply with social distancing rules - and to offer diners a degree of shelter - but has been told to remove them by the council. Martin and Susan Felstead installed three pods in their garden at Greenway Farm in Wembdon, near Bridgwater in July. The couple said the pods were "safe, lightweight, movable, weather-resistant" but a solicitor representing several residents said one neighbour claimed the noise from the diners was "unbearable".