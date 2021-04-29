Covid-19: NHS England boss to quit and India elections go ahead despite deaths
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. NHS England boss Stevens to leave job in summer
Sir Simon Stevens is to step down as head of NHS England in the summer, and will take up a place in the House of Lords. He spent seven years in the job and arguably became much more widely recognised when he joined the podium at some of the coronavirus briefings in Downing Street. Sir Simon had intended to leave the post sooner but agreed to stay on through last winter as the service embarked upon its largest vaccination campaign ever. Thanking him for his "dedicated service", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir Simon had "led the NHS with great distinction".
2. India state elections go ahead despite death high
As India battles with record Covid infections, people in the Indian state of West Bengal are continuing to vote in the final phase of elections. Long queues were seen outside polling booths, raising fears about a further spreading of the virus. It comes as India reported the world's highest single-day figure for new infections, at 379,257 more cases on Thursday. Experts fear West Bengal could be the next epicentre - cases rose by a state record of 17,000 on Wednesday.
3. Hancock gets his jab as England infection rates fall
As England's vaccination programme rolls out to everyone aged 42 and over, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been given his first dose of the jab. He received the Pfizer vaccine, administered by England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam. "Got the jab," Mr Hancock tweeted afterwards, "In and out in 8 minutes. Didn't hurt at all." Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection rate in England has dropped to its lowest figure since September, according to Test and Trace figures.
4. US economy accelerates as recovery continues
The US economy is rebounding faster than expected after contracting sharply as the pandemic hit in 2020. The country's economy continued to recover in the first three months of the year as businesses reopened and the government spent heavily on Covid relief for citizens. It grew at an annualised rate of 6.4% in the quarter, up from 4.3% in the final three months of 2020. But it's several years away from fully recovering from the pandemic recession.
5. Somerset restaurant told to remove outdoor dining pods
Many in the hospitality industry have been trying out innovative ways to keep going in the pandemic, and one restaurant in Somerset is no exception. It put up plastic dining igloos outside to comply with social distancing rules - and to offer diners a degree of shelter - but has been told to remove them by the council. Martin and Susan Felstead installed three pods in their garden at Greenway Farm in Wembdon, near Bridgwater in July. The couple said the pods were "safe, lightweight, movable, weather-resistant" but a solicitor representing several residents said one neighbour claimed the noise from the diners was "unbearable".
