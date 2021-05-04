Covid-19: No early indoor reopening for pubs and loneliness fears after lockdown
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Hospitality bosses lose battle over indoor opening
Hospitality bosses have lost a High Court bid to get indoor dining reopened sooner in England, meaning 17 May remains the prospective date from which pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to serve indoors. Wales is following a similar timescale, with hospitality in Northern Ireland scheduled to reopen a week later. Venues in Scotland are already allowed to open indoors until 20:00 - but alcohol can only be served to those outside.
2. Disposable masks pose pollutants risk, study says
Disposable face masks could be releasing chemical pollutants and nano-plastics into the environment, Swansea University researchers say. The scientists found heavy metals and plastic fibres were released when throw-away masks were submerged in water. They say better regulation is needed, along with further research into the public health impact.
3. 'Going out again makes me feel anxious'
People who have felt lonely and isolated during lockdown could find it difficult to re-integrate as restrictions ease, the Campaign to End Loneliness is warning. Official figures show high rates of loneliness in recent months compared with those last spring. Among those telling us of their fears is Kayla Masterson, 22, who found it "scary" being back in a pub beer garden after months at home.
4. Inside a microchip factory racing to meet demand
With the pandemic disrupting the global supply of microchips, production of everything from phones to fridges has been affected. In recent weeks, carmakers have imposed temporary shutdowns at UK factories. So Katie Silver went to find out how one of the world's largest chipmakers is racing to produce more.
5. 'A Crucible roar like never before'
It was a great moment for Mark Selby last night as he won his fourth World Snooker Championship. But it was "goosebumps time" for those lucky enough to attend the first UK sporting event with a capacity crowd for more than a year. Read what it was like to be there.
