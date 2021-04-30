Israel crush: UK united in grief with Israel after 44 die at festival
- Published
Faith and community leaders in the UK have united in grief with Israel after at least 44 people were killed in a crush at a crowded religious festival.
The chief rabbi led tributes after the disaster at the Lag B'Omer celebration in the north-east of Israel.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent his condolences following the "devastating scenes" at the annual event, which left dozens injured.
Prayers are to be said in the UK for the bereaved and the injured.
Chief Rabbi Mirvis said: "As we struggle to come to terms with the horrific scenes of tragedy in Meron, the worst peacetime loss of life in Israel's history, this is a moment to unite in grief and prayer.
"May the memory of those lost to us forever be a blessing and may the injured be granted a refuah shelemah (a speedy recovery)."
United Synagogue, a union of British Orthodox Jewish synagogues, said Saturday morning services would address the tragedy, with words of reflection from rabbis and prayers and psalms said.
Michael Goldstein, President of the United Synagogue, said: "The tragic news from Meron, Israel is devastating. We are heartbroken that a night of celebration could so quickly turn to a day of mourning.
"We share the pain of all the families who have lost a loved one."
The Board of Deputies of British Jews said a day intended for celebration would now be linked to mourning for the loved ones of those affected.
Marie van der Zyl, president of the organisation, said: "We are devastated at the news that a celebration for the festival of Lag B'Omer has led to such a tragic loss of life.
"Lag B'Omer traditionally celebrates the cessation of death of religious students from a terrible plague in Roman times. It is a bitter irony that the day will now become partly known as a day of mourning for the families affected."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: "Devastating scenes at the Lag B'Omer festival in Israel. My thoughts are with the Israeli people and those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy."
'The saddest of days'
Many people in the UK are already contacting organisations offering help and support.
Magen David Adom UK - a UK body set up to assist Israel's national medical emergency, disaster, ambulance and blood service Magen David Adom - said it was already receiving calls and donations from the community.
Chief executive Daniel Burger said: "Throughout the night we have received updates from our colleagues in Israel, each more devastating than the one before. The horrific events at the Lag B'Omer celebrations in Meron have turned what should have been the happiest of nights into what will be the saddest of days."
He also called for blood donations from any Britons in Israel.
"The immediate concern is the blood supply in Israel," he said. "MDA has put out an urgent request and we would urge any Brits on Gap Years or other programmes to go to their nearest blood donation centre and give blood."
Israeli ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said: "My thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible disaster in Meron. I send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my prayers to the wounded."
While Neil Wigan, UK ambassador to Israel, said on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron last night.
"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives. May their memories be blessed."
And the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby wrote of the "deeply upsetting scenes", saying: "May God be with those who grieve, those wounded and all those traumatised by this disaster."
"Let us pray for our Jewish brothers and sisters at this time of great grief. May the memory of those lost be a blessing."