Covid-19: Scientist urges patience before 17 May lockdown relaxation
People need to be "patient for a short period" ahead of the next planned relaxation of Covid rules in England, a government scientific adviser has said.
Prof Sir Mark Wolpert said there was "very good news" in the progress of the pandemic, but many people were still not vaccinated yet.
He told the BBC there is still a "potential for that spark to reignite" and cause infections to rise.
But restaurateur Hugh Osmond called for a faster reopening before 17 May.
The founder of Punch Taverns said "hard data" showed infections, patients admitted to hospital and deaths falling faster than had been predicted, and said there was now "zero chance of the NHS being overwhelmed".
Sir Mark, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was important not to repeat the mistakes of the past in reopening social life too soon.
"We are on the cusp of being able to move to the next step of relaxation. It's absolutely right that vaccines have been spectacularly successful but not everybody is protected," he said.
"The truth is the virus has not gone away."
Only 27.6% of people have had both doses of the vaccine, and 35% have not been vaccinated at all, according to the latest government figures.
And Sir Mark suggested that the current low levels of infections and deaths were not just due to the vaccination programme, but because people were adhering to coronavirus regulations, practicing social distancing and not meeting indoors.
He said: "The mistake that has been made repeatedly is relaxing just slightly too early. What we need to do is get the numbers right down. It's important that we don't act as an incubator for variant cases that might be able to resist immunity."
The pandemic arrived in the UK with about 1,500 separate imported cases of the virus, Sir Mark said, and the Office of National Statistics suggests there are still 4,600 cases a day.
"There's the potential for that spark to reignite, it seems increasingly unlikely, but we need to get the numbers down," he said.
If the data continues in the right direction, the next stage of relaxation in England - which includes reopening indoor hospitality and other entertainment, allowing domestic overnight stays and resuming international travel - will go ahead on 17 May, Sir Mark said.
"It is all very good news, we are getting very close and we just need to be patient for a short period," he said.
Mr Osmond, who brought a legal case against the government to bring forward the indoor reopening of pubs and restaurants, said a study from Sage published on Friday concluded that eating out at restaurants had not been associated with an increased risk of becoming a Covid patient.
He said all the data is "significantly ahead of the assumptions in the model" used to draw up the roadmap out of lockdown.
Meanwhile, every day of closure was costing the hospitality industry £200m, Mr Osmond said.
He said "every day places are closed and more go bust" and the "devastation" on UK High Streets is the worst he has seen in 30 years.
