Covid-19: Testing could replace self-isolation, and the impact of being deaf during the pandemic

A new trial, if successful, could mean people may not need to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone with Covid. The government-backed research will explore giving people daily lateral flow tests for seven days - instead of quarantining for 10 days. So long as they test negative all week, they can carry on with their lives. From 9 May, about 40,000 close contacts of people with Covid in England will be invited to take part in the study. Self-isolating means staying at home and not leaving it - not even to buy food or medicines, or for exercise. Check the current rules on self-isolation.