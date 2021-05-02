Trespass arrests at Prince Andrew's Windsor home
Two people have been arrested after they were found trespassing in the Royal Family's Windsor estate.
A 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were found in the grounds of Royal Lodge, where the Duke of York lives, on 25 April.
Thames Valley Police said there was no risk to anyone on the site and they were released while inquiries continue.
It followed a separate alleged incident at Prince Andrew's home in which a 43-year-old woman was arrested.
It was reported by the Sun newspaper that the woman gained access to the Royal Lodge estate on 19 April by saying she was visiting for lunch with the duke.
The woman was detained shortly after, but later "de-arrested" and further detained under the Mental Health Act.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined to comment on the incidents.
The Royal Lodge, at the heart of Windsor Great Park and about 3 miles (5km) south of Windsor Castle, is a Grade I listed estate. It includes a country house, rebuilt in the 1930s around a cottage used by as a private retreat by George IV in the 19th Century.
It was the official Windsor residence of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, until her death in 2002 and is now used by the Duke of York.
According to Historic England, it is is surrounded by woodland and lawns, with a woodland garden laid out in the 1930s with assistance from Sir Eric Savill and Russell Page, and a formal terrace by Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe, also of the 1930s.
A house has stood on or close to the site of the lodge since at the least the 1660s.