Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Iran treatment 'amounts to torture', says Dominic Raab
- Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said Iran's treatment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe "amounts to torture" - the strongest language the UK government has used to date.
After the British-Iranian woman was sentenced to prison again, Mr Raab said Tehran was using her in "a cat-and-mouse game" for diplomatic leverage.
He also said he believed she was being held illegally under international law.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, has been held in Iran since 2016.
The charity worker served a five-year sentence for spying charges, which she has always denied, before being convicted of propaganda against the regime and sentenced to a further year in jail and one-year travel ban last month.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, maintains she is being used as a bargaining chip by Tehran in a dispute with the UK over an unpaid debt, and as leverage in talks over the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Raab said: "Nazanin is held unlawfully, in my view, as a matter of international law. I think she's being treated in the most abusive, tortuous way. I think it amounts to torture the way she's being treated."
He said there was an "obligation on Iran to release her immediately and without condition".
Asked if she was being held hostage, Mr Raab said it was difficult to argue against that characterisation.
"It is clear that she is subjected to a cat-and-mouse game that the Iranians, or certainly part of the Iranian system, engage with and they try and use her for leverage on the UK."
The foreign secretary said her imprisonment was "not solely" about a debt owed by the UK for failing to deliver tanks in Iran in 1979.
"We've said that debt is something we want to have resolved," he said.
But he said the wider context of the forthcoming elections in Iran, which will vote in a successor to President Hassan Rouhani, and the talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal were more significant issues.
A medical assessment carried out for the human rights charity Redress found Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from West Hampstead, had post-traumatic stress disorder from her treatment in Iranian prisons and the uncertainty about her fate.
She was released in March due to the coronavirus crisis and has been living under house arrest. She has not yet been taken back to prison and plans to appeal against the latest conviction.
Mr Ratcliffe has not seen his wife in person since 2016. Their daughter, Gabriella, was with her mother when she was arrested and returned to the UK in 2019 to begin school.
The six-year-old has not yet been told about her mother's latest prison sentence, with Mr Ratcliffe saying he felt it would be better to wait until she has to return to jail before breaking the news.
