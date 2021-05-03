Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: UK and Iran in talks over debt but 'unlinked' to case

The decades-old debt and the imprisonment of British-Iranian nationals may be "separate issues" to the UK government. However, they are not in the eyes of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has been involved in the detention of both Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, a 67-year-old retired engineer now serving a 10-year sentence in Evin jail - where he has twice attempted suicide. Both of them have been told directly that their cases are connected to the military debt.