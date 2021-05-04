Covid-19: Care home residents can go outdoors and calls for lockdown in India

Care home residents in England can now go on low-risk trips - such as to relatives' gardens or a local park - without having to self-isolate for 14 days on their return. The change comes after some families criticised "restrictive" visits. Jenny Morrison, co-founder of campaign group Rights for Residents, told the BBC her mother had not been outdoors for more than 12 months. "It will be amazing for us to wheel Mum down to the seafront and have a picnic," she said.