Covid-19: Share vaccines plea and Canada approves jab for teens
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Give jabs to poorer countries before boosters
Wealthy countries including the UK should send spare vaccine doses to virus-hit nations before organising booster jabs at home, World Health Organization special envoy David Nabarro has told the BBC. He said Covid was "fiercer than ever" and "causing more distress than ever" worldwide. His comments came after Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the UK could start a booster programme as early as September. The government has also pledged to donate surplus vaccine doses to poorer nations. You can read more about the UK's vaccine programme here.
2. Indian G7 delegation isolates
The entire Indian delegation in London for the G7 summit, has had to isolate after two of its members tested positive for Covid-19. India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pulled out of face-to-face talks and will now take part virtually. He met Priti Patel in person on Tuesday but it is understood that because strict social distancing was maintained, the home secretary and others at the meeting do not need to self-isolate.
3. Canada approves Pfizer jab for younger teens
Canada has become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. The country's health ministry has authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab for the age group. In March, Pfizer said trials of its vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 showed 100% efficacy and a strong immune response. Children's risk of becoming very ill or dying with Covid-19 is low. US President Joe Biden has also laid out plans to roll out shots for 12 to 15-year-olds as soon as possible.
4. Goldman Sachs bankers told to prepare for office return
Goldman Sachs bankers in the UK and US have been told they need to be ready to return to the office in June - when they are allowed to do so. In England the government hopes to lift legal limits on social contact on 21 June, while the bank's bosses expect US workers to be back in the office on 14 June. While for many working from home has become almost normal, Goldman's boss David Solomon has described it as "an aberration".
5. Covid nurse plans Caribbean retirement after lottery win
A nurse who has worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic is planning to retire and buy a house in the Caribbean after winning £120,000 in the National Lottery. Teresa Robinson, 65, won £10,000 per month for a year with her partner Charlie Hobson. "I was bouncing off the walls but Charlie, calm as you like, looked at it and simply said, 'I knew we'd win it one day', gave me a kiss and went outside to carry on building our extension," she said.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
And as it is election polling day on Thursday in England, Wales and Scotland you can find a quick reminder of how voting will be different during the pandemic.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.