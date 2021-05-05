Meghan wins remaining copyright claim over letter
By Joseph Lee & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
The Duchess of Sussex has won the remainder of her copyright claim against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter to her estranged father.
Meghan won most of her claim for misuse of private information and copyright infringement in February.
But the newspaper had suggested she may not have been the sole copyright owner.
The duchess won her case after her former communications secretary denied co-writing the letter.
Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) - the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline - had previously argued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former communications secretary Jason Knauf was a co-author of the letter, meaning its copyright belonged to the Crown.
On Wednesday, the High Court heard that Mr Knauf has "emphatically" denied co-writing the letter to Thomas Markle. Through his lawyers, he said "it was the duchess's letter alone".
The court also heard that lawyers representing "the Keeper of the Privy Purse, acting on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen" told Meghan's solicitors they "did not consider the Crown to be the copyright owner".
Ian Mill, representing the duchess, told the court that this "gives the lie" to the newspaper's suggestion that Meghan considered using the letter "as part of a media strategy".