Queen wishes great-grandson Archie happy birthday
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
The Queen has wished her great-grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a happy birthday.
A message from the Royal Family's official Twitter account said: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today."
The post was shared alongside a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son days after he was born.
Archie lives with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan, in California, after they stepped back as senior royals.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Archie's uncle and aunt, and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, his grandparents, also shared birthday messages from their Twitter accounts.
Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021
📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu
The Sussexes' first child was born on 6 May 2019, weighing 7lbs 3oz.
He is seventh in line to the throne and does not have a title.
Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021
📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor
For Archie's first birthday, the Sussexes released a video of Meghan reading the popular children's book, Duck! Rabbit!, to her son.
He has rarely been seen in public but last December made a surprise appearance in the couple's first podcast for Spotify, during which he was heard speaking with an American accent.
It comes after Meghan revealed she was publishing a children's book about father-son relationships, inspired by the bond between Archie and her husband.
In February the couple announced they were expecting their second child.
Prince Harry was last in the UK in April for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. However, Meghan stayed in California on the advice of her doctor.
The Sussexes stepped back as senior royals and said they would work to become financially independent last March.