Covid-19: UK economy to bounce back and jab site privacy fears

During England's coronavirus vaccine programme an inequality has shown itself, with black people less likely to have had the jab than any other group. By April, 64% of black over-50s had been vaccinated compared with 93% of white people of the same age. The reasons for this are complex with unethical medical treatment in the past, ongoing discrimination and personal experiences of insensitive treatment by the NHS all believed to play a part. Doctors, researchers and campaigners who spoke to the BBC said they feared black communities were being blamed. You can read more on this issue here.