Covid: Quarantine-free destinations for England revealed
- Published
Portugal and Israel are among 12 countries that have been added to a "green list" of travel destinations for people in England from 17 May, the transport secretary has said.
Anyone returning from those countries - deemed safest for travel under a new traffic light system of rules - will not have to quarantine.
Grant Shapps called the step "tentative" as there remained "concern about resurgence of Covid".
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
