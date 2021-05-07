BBC News

Covid: Quarantine-free destinations for England revealed

Published
Portugal and Israel are among 12 countries that have been added to a "green list" of travel destinations for people in England from 17 May, the transport secretary has said.

Anyone returning from those countries - deemed safest for travel under a new traffic light system of rules - will not have to quarantine.

Grant Shapps called the step "tentative" as there remained "concern about resurgence of Covid".

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

