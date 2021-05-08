Covid-19: Travel firms' green list concerns, and Chinese vaccine approved Published 51 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Green list is overly cautious, say travel firms

Travel companies are disappointed there are just 12 destinations on the government's "green list" for international travel, with some describing the number as "overly cautious". Those travelling to places on the list from 17 May will not have to quarantine on their return to England. Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are among the countries named. But hugely popular summer destinations for UK travellers such as France, Greece, Italy and Spain have not been included. Read more about which countries are on the green list. And what are your refund rights for foreign holidays?

image copyright Getty Images

2. WHO approves Chinese Covid vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has for the first time granted emergency approval for a vaccine not developed by a Western country. The vaccine from the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm received WHO backing, although millions of people in China and elsewhere have already been given a dose. Previously, the only WHO-approved vaccines were made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. Meanwhile, how fast is vaccine progress around the world?

image copyright EPA image caption The vaccine has already been given to millions of people

3. Can't sleep or having mad dreams? This may be why

If you've been struggling to get to sleep during the pandemic, then you're not alone. Psychologists say anxiety could be the culprit as to why people are finding it more difficult than usual to nod off - or giving them crazy dreams. Screen activity could also be a factor, as could stress and disruption to our routines.

4. Brazil's bubble of bad vaccine info

When a helicopter loaded with health workers and coronavirus vaccine doses arrived at a remote village in the Amazon, they were met with armed bows and arrows, and were told to leave. Villagers had heard false rumours about vaccines and wanted reassurance from a religious missionary before getting jabbed. It is an example of a worrying trend of false information spreading on social media - even to some of the world's most remote communities.

image copyright Cecilia Tombesi/BBC image caption Some indigenous people refused a Covid-19 vaccination

5. How have pro-wrestlers grappled with lockdown?

In a time when we are acutely aware of how close we are standing to others, it's no surprise that contact sports have taken a hit. Wrestling performers and promoters have been left without income, but the time away from elbow drops and flying clotheslines has given some the chance to explore other opportunities. The BBC spoke to three wrestlers to find out what they have been doing.

image copyright Will Burden image caption Flynn Burden is "chomping at the bit" for his return to wrestling

