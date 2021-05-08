High-speed rail services cancelled after cracks found in trains
By Alex Therrien
BBC News
- Published
Some railway services across the UK have been cancelled after hairline cracks were found in high-speed trains.
The issue was found in the Hitachi 800 series trains, which are used by Great Western Railway, London North Eastern Railways and Hull Trains.
The operators warned there would be cancellations and disruption while the cracks were investigated.
Passengers have been advised to check before travelling and to consider postponing journeys.
All high-speed GWR services between London, Bristol, Cardiff and Penzance have been cancelled and customers are advised not to attempt to travel today.
LNER is currently advising passengers not to travel.
It means limited to no service on the East Coast - between Edinburgh, Newcastle, York and London.
A spokesman for Hull Trains said the problem was being investigated by Hitachi, and once trains had been checked it was hoped they could be released back into service "as soon as possible".
"This could affect a significant number of our services and passengers should check before they travel," the spokesman added.
The fleet of Hitachi 800 trains entered service in 2017 and was designed to be electric, but engines were also fitted with diesel power because of delays with railway electrification.
The trains were made at the Hitachi factory in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.
Are you a passenger who was due to travel on one of the affected trains? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.