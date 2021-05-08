Election results 2021: PM calls devolution summit after SNP victory
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the devolved nations to a summit on how "Team UK" can recover from the pandemic.
It follows the SNP's fourth Scottish Parliament election win in a row and Labour's win in the Welsh Parliament.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said could be "no democratic justification" for blocking a Scottish independence vote.
But Mr Johnson said talk of "ripping our country apart" would be "irresponsible and reckless".
The prime minister congratulated Ms Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on their re-elections and invited them to a summit "to discuss our shared challenges and how we can work together in the coming months and years to overcome them".
He highlighted the Covid vaccine roll-out as an example of "Team UK in action", with the UK procuring doses at scale, and urged the leaders of the devolved nations to continue the "cooperative spirit".
He said the recovery would be "a difficult journey" but that "the broad shoulders of the UK" had already supported jobs and businesses through the crisis.
In tackling challenges such as lost learning in schools, NHS waiting lists and court backlogs, Mr Johnson said: "We need to show the same spirit of unity and cooperation that marked our fight against the pandemic."
"We will all have our own perspectives and ideas - and we will not always agree - but I am confident that by learning from each other we will be able to build back better, in the interests of the people we serve," he said.
Writing in Saturday's Daily Telegraph earlier, Mr Johnson said "talking about ripping our country apart" at a time when people wanted to recover from the coronavirus crisis would be "irresponsible and reckless".
Mr Drakeford's letter from the prime minister included the line: "We both share a belief in the enormous potential of our United Kingdom - both to be a force for good in the world and to be an engine of security and prosperity for its citizens here at home."
A similar invitation to the summit was being sent to Northern Ireland's first minister and deputy first minister, the Mr Johnson said.
Mr Drakeford called on the prime minister to "reset relationships" with the devolved administrations, after elections in which politics in Scotland and Wales further diverged from those of England.
He said rather than "flying more Union Jacks at the tops of buildings", they needed to build "proper, respectful relationships" between four parliaments with their own sovereignty that could choose to work together for common purposes.
"That's the sort of UK that I think will have the very best chance of surviving, because it will be a UK where people want to be here, rather than are instructed to be," he said.
With the Scottish Greens helping the SNP form a pro-independence majority, Ms Sturgeon claimed there was a clear mandate for holding a referendum once the danger of the coronavirus pandemic had passed.
Hailing her party's "historic and extraordinary" fourth election win on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon said voters in Scotland had backed a "progressive, inclusive, outward-looking vision" but faced "many more years of right-wing Brexit-obsessed Tory governments that we don't vote for".
She said an independence referendum was "the will of the country".
"Given the outcome of this election, there is simply no democratic justification whatsoever for Boris Johnson or anyone else seeking to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose our future," she said.
Ms Sturgeon said any attempt to prevent it would "demonstrate conclusively that the UK is not a partnership of equals and that - astonishingly - Westminster no longer sees the UK as a voluntary union of nations".
