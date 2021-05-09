Covid-19: 'Team UK' post-pandemic recovery summit, and India's junior doctors
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM suggests summit on 'Team UK' post-pandemic recovery
Boris Johnson wants leaders of the devolved nations to join a summit on how "Team UK" can recover from the pandemic. His offer comes after the Scottish National Party made history to win its fourth Holyrood election in a row and Labour held onto power in Wales. The PM said the Covid vaccine rollout was an example of "Team UK in action" and invited the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford to meet and discuss how they can "work together" to overcome future "shared challenges".
2. Junior doctors in India: 'We've grown up really fast'
India has been hit by an enormous second coronavirus wave, with more than 238,000 deaths recorded so far and nearly 21.9 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country's healthcare system is crippling under the strain, and junior doctors fresh out of university have been thrown into the deep end. "We've had to grow up a lot in one month... as fresh interns we've been thrown into a crisis-like situation," one young doctor told BBC Newsbeat. Meanwhile, a "black fungus" is maiming Covid patients in the country. Read more about how India descended into Covid-19 chaos.
3. France calls on US to drop vaccine export bans
The US is being urged by French President Emmanuel Macron to "put an end to export bans not only on vaccines but on vaccine ingredients, which prevent production". It comes as a divide emerged between parts of Europe and the US over how best to increase global vaccine production. Less than 1% of the 1.25bn doses administered around the world have gone to the world's 29 poorest countries, according to news agency AFP. How fast is the vaccine progress around the world?
4. A bizarre tale of cannabis boom and bust
"I wasn't afraid. I thought, 'I didn't commit any crime,'" Xia told the BBC. "When they put the handcuffs on me, I realised it's serious." Xia is one of hundreds of Chinese migrant workers in the US to move to a remote part of New Mexico for work after losing their jobs in the pandemic. But the agricultural role she thought she was doing as a "flower cutter" actually involved high-grade marijuana. This is the cautionary tale about the boom in cannabis production in the US.
5. 'I closed my cafe and worked at my local hospital'
The pandemic has meant many people have had to adapt, not just in their social lives, but also in the work they do. When Kyle Freemantle's seafront cafe on the Isle of Wight had to close during the first lockdown last March, he decided to start working at his local hospital's A&E department. His cafe has reopened, but he hopes to return to St Mary's Hospital in the autumn.
