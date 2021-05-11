Covid-19: PM says inquiry this Parliament, and the officers fined for lockdown breaches
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM promises Covid inquiry within this Parliament
Boris Johnson has said there will be a public inquiry into the government's handling of the Covid pandemic in the current parliamentary session. The prime minister told MPs he had already made it clear that an inquiry was "essential". He was responding to a question from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey "on behalf of bereaved families". Mr Johnson had previously said only that an inquiry would happen in future. A session of Parliament is typically a year, but can be longer.
2. Scotland confirms next step out of lockdown
People will be able to hug and meet in each other's homes from Monday as Scotland's Covid rules are relaxed. Mainland Scotland will move to level two restrictions - although it is "very likely" Moray will remain in level three after a surge in cases there. Most of the Scottish islands, except Arran, Bute and Skye, will move to level one on the same date. Read more about the rules for Scotland and the rest of the UK here.
3. NHS app will be vaccine passport for England
People who have received both jabs of a coronavirus vaccine in England will be able to use the NHS app to prove their vaccination status from next week. A paper version will also be available - by calling 119 but not through a GP. Both will launch on Monday - as foreign travel curbs are eased. The newly updated app will also display other medical information, but it won't yet reflect Covid test results.
4. More bodies wash up on Ganges river bank
Dozens more bodies have washed up on the banks of the Ganges in northern India as the country struggles with a second Covid wave. More than 50 bodies have been discovered in Gahmar, Uttar Pradesh, over the past few days. It is not known how any of the the bodies got there, but it is thought they are Covid-19 victims. The country has experienced a severe surge in cases and deaths.
5. The police officers fined for lockdown breaches
Eleven Greater Manchester Police officers were caught breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules in the first year of the pandemic, a Freedom of Information request has revealed. Details obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service showed a community support officer and four civilian staff also broke the restrictions. The majority of the breaches were around illegal social gatherings.
And don't forget...
With lockdown restrictions easing in various parts of the UK next Monday, remind yourself what you'll be able to do where you live.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
