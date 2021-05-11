Covid-19: PM says inquiry this Parliament, and the officers fined for lockdown breaches

People will be able to hug and meet in each other's homes from Monday as Scotland's Covid rules are relaxed. Mainland Scotland will move to level two restrictions - although it is "very likely" Moray will remain in level three after a surge in cases there. Most of the Scottish islands, except Arran, Bute and Skye, will move to level one on the same date. Read more about the rules for Scotland and the rest of the UK here.