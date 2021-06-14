Daniel Morgan: Last chance for family in Britain's most-investigated, unsolved murder

The panel completed its report this spring, and was expecting to send it to the Home Office on 14 May, with its publication in Parliament the following Monday. After an initial delay, Home Secretary Priti Patel told the panel she needed more time to assess the report for national security, and to ensure it was in alignment with the Human Rights Act. On 8 June, the Home Office said the report would be published to Parliament on 15 June, and nothing would be blanked out.