Covid-19: Indoor pints for Wales, and will vaccines work?
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Rule changes in Wales
Up to six people from different households will be able to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales from Monday. As Wales' Covid case rate continues to fall, its first minister, Mark Drakeford, has confirmed indoor hospitality can reopen from 17 May - in line with similar rules in England and Scotland. Mr Drakeford said extra funding will also be made available for hospitality businesses still affected by Covid restrictions to "support firms and safeguard jobs". Check Covid rules where you live.
2. Will vaccines work?
Next week will see the most significant lifting of restrictions yet in England, with indoor mixing to be allowed. The rest of the UK is making similar steps. It means the onus is increasingly shifting on to the vaccines, rather than social distancing and restrictions, to keep the virus at bay. How well do they work? And is there now enough immunity in the population to protect us all? Our health correspondent Nick Triggle considers these questions.
3. Lockdown impact on violent crime
Covid-19 restrictions led to the sharpest fall in violent crime for at least 20 years, a report suggests. Violence was down by a third in England and Wales in 2020 compared with the previous year, according to research by Cardiff University. But the report also found that the easing of restrictions was "accompanied by rapid increases" in violence.
4. 'Under siege from Covid'
The BBC's Vikas Pandey has called Delhi home for more than a decade - but life in India's capital has changed beyond recognition under a deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections. In the video below, Vikas and his colleague Anshul Verma take us on a journey through the city, and the daily struggle of finding medical care, oxygen cylinders and even a space at a crematorium.
5. The Brits return
For a 4,000-strong audience, it was the first chance to see live music in more than a year - as The Brits returned to London's O2 Arena on Tuesday. The lights dim, the titles roll, the crowd goes nuts. And then... wait, what? After a year of being forced to watch live music on a screen due to the pandemic, The Brits is opening by... er, making us watch some live music on a screen, says the BBC's music reporter Mark Savage. Take a look how the pilot for the post-Covid era went.
And there's more...
We'll soon be able to eat and drink inside pubs, restaurants and cafes again but there will still be some restrictions in place. Do you know how many people you can meet? Here are the rules.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.