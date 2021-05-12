Covid-19: Public inquiry confirmed, and vaccines for 38-year-olds in England
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Public inquiry next spring
Yesterday Boris Johnson committed to holding an independent public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic, and now we've got a date for it. He told MPs it will be held in spring 2022 and it will place the government's actions "under the microscope". There have been calls for an inquiry for a while, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has asked why it can't be earlier, such as later in 2021. We look at what the inquiry is and how it might work.
2. Pandemic was preventable, says review
Meanwhile, it's the World Health Organization's handling of the pandemic which is currently under scrutiny. An independent review panel has drawn up a report looking at what went wrong. It says the combined response of the WHO and global governments was a "toxic cocktail", and the WHO should have declared a global emergency a week earlier than it did. More than 3.3 million people have now died of Covid. There's more on the global impact here.
3. UK economy picks up as lockdown rules ease
There's good news from the latest official figures on the UK economy. Although the economy shrank in the first three months of 2021 and is still smaller than it was pre-pandemic, it has gathered speed and grew 2.1% in March - it's fastest monthly growth since last August. Economists suggest this could mark a possible turning point and we could now be on course for a bumper bounce-back this year.
4. Vaccines for 38 and 39-year-olds in England
It's coming further down the age range - people aged 38 to 39 in England are being sent text messages inviting them to book their Covid jabs. They'll have either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, after the rules were changed to ensure under-40s get an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. The rollout in England is at a similar pace to the rest of the UK, although Northern Ireland is slightly ahead - over-30s are being invited. Read more about when you might get your jab.
5. Return to the city?
There are signs that renters who moved away from major cities during lockdown are coming back. That's according to a new report from property listing website Zoopla. They say that demand for rented properties in some major cities fell last year, which caused prices to drop - such as the 9.4% decrease in London. But since Easter, demand has apparently picked up as tenants return for the cheaper rents, and they're also looking for places with certain features such as gardens.
And there's more...
A further 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test were recorded in the UK on Thursday, all of them occurring in England. And there were 2,284 new cases. The UK's coronavirus alert level has been downgraded to three - but what does that mean? Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
