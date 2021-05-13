Trains reintroduced after safety checks prompted by cracks
Trains that were taken out of service after cracks were found will be reintroduced after "rigorous safety checks", the Rail Delivery Group says.
The industry body said Great Western Railway and London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will ramp-up services.
There has been disruption for passengers since Saturday after cracks were discovered on some Hitachi Class 800s, which were taken out of service.
The rail minister warned passengers to expect disruption for "some time".
Travellers are being advised to continue to check with their operator before they travel.
In a statement, the Rail Delivery Group said Hitachi Rail, train operators and the government have agreed a "service recovery plan" to reintroduce more Class 800 and 385 trains after they were taken out of service on Saturday.
But it said trains on some routes may be less frequent than usual and train availability could vary.