Covid: Surge vaccinations could be used to tackle Indian variant
Surge vaccinations have not been ruled out as a way to deal with the rise of the Indian variant, No 10 has said.
The PM's official spokesman said: "We want to consider all options."
It comes as Boris Johnson has said there is a "range of things" the government could do to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 variant.
On a visit in north-east England, the PM also said he could see no evidence to suggest England's lockdown easing could not go ahead as planned.
But he added: "There may be things we have to do locally and we will not hesitate to do them if that is the advice we get."
The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is holding a meeting later to discuss the spread of the Indian variant.
Speaking at a primary school in Ferryhill, County Durham, Mr Johnson said: "It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it.
"At the moment there is a very wide range of scientific opinion about what could happen.
"We want to make sure we take all the prudential, cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do.
"There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out."