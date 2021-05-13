Covid-19: PM 'anxious' about variant and travel firms refund warning

The NHS contact-tracing app prevented hundreds of thousands of coronavirus cases - and thousands of deaths - researchers have predicted. The findings, in a peer-reviewed paper, also included the fact that on average, each confirmed case of the virus who consented to their contacts being notified through the app prevented one new case. Some of the researchers were themselves involved in the creation of the NHS contact-tracing app, and had previously released some of the estimates. But the inclusion in the journal Nature means the paper has now been peer-reviewed by other academics. The app has been used regularly by 16.5 million people since its launch in September, figures show.