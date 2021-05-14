Covid-19: India variant concerns and Wales advises only 'essential' overseas travel

Second vaccine jabs could be given earlier and local restrictions imposed to tackle the Indian Covid variant in badly hit areas, the UK government says, after cases more than doubled to 1,313 in a week. The Department of Health and Social Care says "economic or social" restrictions could be imposed in parts of England, if any variant "escapes the vaccine". However, there's "no firm evidence yet" to show that's the case with the Indian variant, or that it has any greater impact on severity of disease.