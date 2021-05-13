Indian variant: Government 'concern' at speed of growth
- Published
The government has given more details about measures that will be deployed in England amid growing concern at the spread of the Indian Covid variant.
It said the "speed of growth is concerning" and that it was "considering additional action if deemed necessary".
Measures could include bringing forward second vaccine doses for some people in areas where there have been spikes.
Public Health England has recorded 1,313 UK cases of the Indian variant.
The figures released on Thursday are more than double the 520 cases recorded by PHE up to 5 May.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was supporting areas where cases were rising and urged people to "continue to be vigilant".
"We are monitoring the situation very carefully and will not hesitate to take further action if necessary," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.