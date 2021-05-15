Santander customers facing technical issues
Santander has said it is working to resolve problems with some of its services, including its app and ATMs.
The bank, which has 14 million active UK customers, said it was "currently experiencing technical issues, we are working hard to resolve".
When asked when the problems would be resolved, it said on Twitter "we currently don't have any timescales at the moment".
The company apologised for "any issues this causes".
The bank told customers they can "access cash from other banks' ATMs, at the Post Office and can get cashback where that's available".
A service status page on its website said planned maintenance was due on the Santander mobile banking app overnight on Friday. It is not known whether this prompted Saturday's problems.
It said that card payments were also "available as usual", but some customers on Twitter reported being unable to use their cards to pay for goods and services.
"We're experiencing very high volumes of calls into our contact centres," the company added. It is unclear how many customers are affected.
