Covid-19: India travel ban defended, and virus experts on Monday's reopening

By 5 April, India was reporting more than 100,000 coronavirus cases a day. Yet it was not added to the UK's travel red list until 23 April. With scientists warning the India variant spreads more easily and cases in England nearly tripling in the last week, the government is defending its decision not to close the borders sooner. No 10 insists the UK has "some of the toughest border measures in the world" but experts have warned that lifting more lockdown restrictions on Monday is a "real worry" due to the number of younger people who remain unvaccinated. So, how much faster does the India variant spread?