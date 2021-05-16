Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer condemn 'shameful' anti-Semitism in video
By Francesca Gillett & Chris Bell
BBC News
- Published
Boris Johnson has condemned the "shameful racism" aimed at British Jews, after a video appeared to show people shouting anti-Semitic abuse.
Police in London said they had identified the car seen in the video and were trying to find the occupants.
The person who filmed the video told the BBC they cried after witnessing the scene, adding: "I don't feel safe."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "utterly disgusting", adding: "There must be consequences".
It comes amid rising tension between Israel and Palestinians in the Middle East, culminating in the worst violence since 2014.
'I felt frightened'
On Sunday, a video was posted on social media appearing to show a convoy of cars with Palestinian flags driving down a street, with a man shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a megaphone.
The person who filmed the video - who wanted to remain anonymous - said they started filming when they heard "excessive hooting" outside their window in Finchley Road, north London.
"They happened to stop at a set of traffic lights and I was able to capture what happened.
"I cried. How is this the world we live in today?"
They added: "I felt immediately frightened and appalled that this is happening in this country. What if I was walking alone wearing something that identified me as Jewish? What might have happened?
"I don't feel safe in my own home, and that's what terrifies me."
The Metropolitan Police said it had identified the vehicle and were making enquiries to locate the occupants.
It said the video appeared to be filmed in the St John's Wood area. St John's Wood is an area in north London home to a Jewish community.
"Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible," said the police. "This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated."
'Inexcusable'
The prime minister was among many politicians to condemn the video on social media.
"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society," Mr Johnson tweeted. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."
Shavuot is a Jewish festival beginning on Sunday that celebrates when the children of Israel received the Ten Commandments.
Sir Keir said: "Utterly disgusting. Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hate have no place on our streets or in our society. There must be consequences."
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the police had his "full backing" for their zero-tolerance approach, and Londoners could expect to see "high visibility police patrols".
"Hate crimes are inexcusable and have no place in our city," he said.
On Saturday, thousands of people protested through London in support of the Palestinians.
The organisers of the protest called on the UK government to step in and "stop allowing Israel's brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished".
