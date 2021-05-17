Covid-19: PM's caution as lockdown rules ease and foreign holidays return

"We must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution", says Prime Minister Boris Johnson as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland. Indoor eating and drinking at pubs, restaurants and cafes is back, and the ban on foreign travel has also been lifted and replaced with new rules. Millions of people will hug loved ones again and be able to socialise indoors. The rules vary in each of the nations but most people will be able to do more than they have been able to do for months. Northern Ireland will review its lockdown rules on Wednesday.