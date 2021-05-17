Covid: Indian variant cases in 86 council areas - Hancock
By Francesca Gillett
BBC News
- Published
There are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases of the Indian Covid variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
"This isn't just about Bolton and Blackburn," he said, referring to the areas seeing a spike in cases.
It comes as millions of people can now enjoy new freedoms as lockdown is eased in England, Wales and most of Scotland.
But the government has warned its next review of social distancing rules may be delayed.
No 10 said the Indian variant "could pose a threat" to the process of deciding whether all remaining lockdown restrictions could be eased on 21 June.
Mr Hancock told the Commons there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK.
This means there has been a 77% increase in confirmed cases of the variant over the last five days.
"There are now 86 local authorities where there are five or more confirmed cases," he said. There are 343 local authorities in England.
Mr Hancock said it was now the dominant strain of the virus in Bolton as well as Blackburn and Darwen and was rising in all age groups. He said most people in hospital in those areas were people who had been eligible for a vaccine but did not get it.
Scientists believe the Indian variant does spread more easily, but early data suggests vaccines still work. The exact impact on vaccine efficacy - if any - is yet to be confirmed.
