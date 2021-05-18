BBC News

Covid-19: Vaccine call amid variant fears and 'signs of recovery' in job market

Published
Related Topics

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Ministers urge vaccine take-up amid variant fears

Ministers are stepping up calls for people to accept a coronavirus vaccination as soon as they are offered one, especially in Indian variant hotspots. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is urging people to "look at... Bolton" where he says most people in hospital had chosen not to have the jab. MP Yasmin Qureshi argues her area was slow to receive appropriate vaccine infrastructure.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionMinisters say 86 areas have five or more variant cases, with Bolton - where people have been queuing for vaccines in recent days - the worst affected

2. UK jobless rate falls slightly to 4.8% in March

The UK's unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in the three months to March, from 4.9% previously, amid "early signs of recovery" in the jobs market, the Office for National Statistics says. Its figures also show the number of workers on payrolls increased by 97,000 between March and April, although the total is still 772,000 fewer than before the pandemic.

image copyrightReuters

3. Universities keep lectures online into autumn term

A number of UK universities are preparing to keep lectures online into the autumn term, it's emerged, with many anticipating a blend of online and in-person study. It will prompt more questions about fee refunds, with students calling the plans "unacceptable".

image copyrightReuters
image captionMany students have returned this week having been studying online since Christmas

4. 'Long Covid' payout ruling could take a year

A decision on whether key workers with "long Covid" should get compensation could take more than a year, government advisers say. More than 120,000 healthcare workers are thought to remain ill months after contracting coronavirus. Asad Khan tells us he's been off work for nearly six months with a number of debilitating symptoms, having treated patients using an "abysmal" level of personal protective equipment.

image copyrightDr Asad Khan
image captionDr Khan before and after catching Covid, which caused him many symptoms including swollen eyelids

5. 'Are you crying?' First mum-daughter hug in a year

The easing of restrictions has paved the way for some emotional reunions. Front-line NHS worker Viv Hudson hadn't hugged her daughter, Theresa, for over a year. She describes how it felt.

media captionBBC News has been following Viv since earlier in the pandemic and was in Southampton for her emotional moment with Theresa

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

If you're worried about not being able to go on your planned summer holiday, here are the rules around getting your money back.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

Related Topics