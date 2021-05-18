Covid-19: Vaccine call amid variant fears and 'signs of recovery' in job market
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Ministers urge vaccine take-up amid variant fears
Ministers are stepping up calls for people to accept a coronavirus vaccination as soon as they are offered one, especially in Indian variant hotspots. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is urging people to "look at... Bolton" where he says most people in hospital had chosen not to have the jab. MP Yasmin Qureshi argues her area was slow to receive appropriate vaccine infrastructure.
2. UK jobless rate falls slightly to 4.8% in March
The UK's unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in the three months to March, from 4.9% previously, amid "early signs of recovery" in the jobs market, the Office for National Statistics says. Its figures also show the number of workers on payrolls increased by 97,000 between March and April, although the total is still 772,000 fewer than before the pandemic.
3. Universities keep lectures online into autumn term
A number of UK universities are preparing to keep lectures online into the autumn term, it's emerged, with many anticipating a blend of online and in-person study. It will prompt more questions about fee refunds, with students calling the plans "unacceptable".
4. 'Long Covid' payout ruling could take a year
A decision on whether key workers with "long Covid" should get compensation could take more than a year, government advisers say. More than 120,000 healthcare workers are thought to remain ill months after contracting coronavirus. Asad Khan tells us he's been off work for nearly six months with a number of debilitating symptoms, having treated patients using an "abysmal" level of personal protective equipment.
5. 'Are you crying?' First mum-daughter hug in a year
The easing of restrictions has paved the way for some emotional reunions. Front-line NHS worker Viv Hudson hadn't hugged her daughter, Theresa, for over a year. She describes how it felt.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
If you're worried about not being able to go on your planned summer holiday, here are the rules around getting your money back.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.