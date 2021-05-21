Covid-19: Potential rise in England infections and Spain to welcome UK tourists
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Potential rise in England cases
There are early signs of a "potential increase" in Covid infections in England after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics has said. But it added that rates remained low. The ONS said the trends were roughly stable in Wales and Northern Ireland and decreasing in Scotland. Health officials are also investigating a new Covid-19 variant which has caused 49 cases of infection, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region.
2. Glasgow to be only Scottish area in level three
Glasgow is to remain under level three Covid restrictions for at least a further week amid concern over a rise in the number of cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Moray will be downgraded from level three to level two from midnight, with all of Scotland's other areas remaining in their current levels. This includes East Renfrewshire, which has a higher number of cases per head of population than Glasgow.
3. Spain to lift restrictions for UK travellers
Spain has said it is officially lifting restrictions for travellers from the UK from Monday. However, the UK government still strongly advises against non-essential travel to Spain and most other EU countries. Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport has said it will open a dedicated arrivals facility for passengers from red-list countries in Terminal 3 from 1 June following criticism over travellers mixing in immigration halls.
4. Tokyo Olympics 'will go ahead' despite state of emergency
The Olympic Games will go ahead in July even if Tokyo remains in a state of emergency due to the pandemic, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said. It is one of nine prefectures of Japan to be under emergency measures, which are expected to stay in place until at least 31 May. But John Coates, chair of the IOC's coordination commission, said this would not affect the Games, adding: "We've successfully seen five sports hold their test events during the state of emergency."
5. Iceland through to Eurovision final despite Covid absence
Iceland have made it through to this year's Eurovision final, despite being forced to pull out of live shows following a positive coronavirus test. Daði og Gagnamagnið did not perform live at Thursday's second semi-final in Rotterdam but were still voted through along with nine other countries.
And there's more...
With restrictions set to ease further in Northern Ireland on Monday, and following the latest relaxation of rules in England, Scotland and Wales, head here to find out what the UK's roadmap for lifting lockdown is.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
