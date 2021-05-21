Covid-19: Potential rise in England infections and Spain to welcome UK tourists

The Olympic Games will go ahead in July even if Tokyo remains in a state of emergency due to the pandemic, a senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said. It is one of nine prefectures of Japan to be under emergency measures, which are expected to stay in place until at least 31 May. But John Coates, chair of the IOC's coordination commission, said this would not affect the Games, adding: "We've successfully seen five sports hold their test events during the state of emergency."