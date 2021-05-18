Covid-19: PM says nothing conclusive on changing roadmap and holiday firms refuse refunds

Last year, Sandra Norman and her family spent nearly £5,000 booking a package deal for a villa in Rhodes for the end of May 2021. But Greece is still an amber-rated country under the government's traffic light system and the advice is to not travel to amber countries for leisure. Sandra asked the travel agent if they could move the booking to the same dates in 2022 but she says they refused to do that or issue a credit note. BBC Radio 4's You and Yours programme has been contacted by other travellers in the same situation. Here is a reminder of the new rules for foreign travel.