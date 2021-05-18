Covid-19: PM says nothing conclusive on changing roadmap and holiday firms refuse refunds
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Nothing conclusive on changing roadmap - PM
It will be a few days before the government can draw any conclusions about whether to deviate from England's current roadmap out of lockdown, the prime minister has said. There is increasing concern about the spread of the Indian variant but Boris Johnson said there was nothing conclusive in the current data to suggest the plan to end the remaining legal limits on social contact in England from 21 June needed to change. Health correspondent Nick Triggle has taken a closer look at why the UK is taking a risk with the variant.
2. Cummings accuses government of secrecy over Covid
The prime minister's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, has claimed that government "secrecy" in its handling of the Covid crisis "contributed greatly to the catastrophe". In a series of tweets Mr Cummings posted, apparently while in the waiting room for his first Covid jab, he attacked his former colleagues in government and the Civil Service. He said the government's handling of the pandemic was "part disaster, part non-existent". No 10 said it was always guided by the "best scientific data".
3. Obesity record as pandemic hit
Hospital admissions for obesity-related treatment in England reached a record of more than a million in the year leading into the global pandemic, according to new figures. Experts say the pandemic should be a wake-up call to people - as being overweight is one of the most significant risk factors for severe Covid. The record number provides the clearest indication yet of the scale of the obesity problem as coronavirus started to spread across the country.
4. Holiday firms refuse refunds for amber destinations
Last year, Sandra Norman and her family spent nearly £5,000 booking a package deal for a villa in Rhodes for the end of May 2021. But Greece is still an amber-rated country under the government's traffic light system and the advice is to not travel to amber countries for leisure. Sandra asked the travel agent if they could move the booking to the same dates in 2022 but she says they refused to do that or issue a credit note. BBC Radio 4's You and Yours programme has been contacted by other travellers in the same situation. Here is a reminder of the new rules for foreign travel.
5. The 85-year-old pedlar back selling in pubs
Meet Ralph Russell, who says he has visited every pub in the city of Birmingham in his 66 years as a pedlar - selling things like socks, toys and tea towels. Now that pubs have reopened, he has polished up his suitcase, stocked up with new wares and returned to his favourite stomping ground - Digbeth.
