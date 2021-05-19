Princess Beatrice expecting baby in autumn
Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.
In a statement, the palace said: "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
The princess, the elder daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony last July.
They had previously postponed the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild, following the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, due in the summer.
The announcement comes as the Royal Family mourn the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last month.