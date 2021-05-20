Covid-19: Bid to tackle NHS Wales backlog and teachers' grades bias

In the latest expansion of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, people aged from 25 to 29 years are now eligible for a Covid-19 jab. Supplies remain limited but there will be about 20,000 slots available weekly, with additional slots released every Thursday. England's rollout has reached the 34 and over age group, people aged 40 and over in Scotland have been invited to have their jabs but in some parts of Glasgow 18-39 year olds can book, while in Wales everyone aged 18 and over is being offered a vaccine.