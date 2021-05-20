Covid: Use common sense on overseas travel, says Shapps
By Hazel Shearing
BBC News
- Published
Travellers should use "common sense" when considering overseas trips, the transport secretary has said, as he defended the UK's traffic light system.
Grant Shapps said people should only go to countries on the "amber" list in "exceptional circumstances", amid concern over the Indian Covid variant.
The boss of airline EasyJet said people were "confused" by the system.
Ministers say they can carry out 10,000 checks a day in England to ensure travellers self-isolate where needed.
Asked on BBC Breakfast whether it was responsible to go on holiday to an amber country, Mr Shapps said: "The guidance is not to. We've said you should only go to amber countries in exceptional circumstances."
He said England was "moving towards unlock", having passed the third stage of its roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions, and was "starting to shift responsibility back to individuals".
"We're not forcing people to travel right now", he said, adding that anyone in airports will already have taken Covid tests.
Asked about photographs of passengers queuing at Heathrow Airport, Mr Shapps said he wanted to see people separated "as much as is practically possible" and the government had asked whether unused terminals could be brought into play.
The airport would respond "at the beginning of next month", he said.
EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the government was "almost dismantling" its own system by discouraging travel to amber list countries.
He added that the UK risked falling behind other European countries if it did not employ a "data based" approach to opening up travel, and move some countries from the amber list to the green list.
Labour's shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry compared the situation at airports to "some great petri dish".
Speaking to Sky News, she called for the traffic light system to be paused and travel restrictions to be "much stricter".
The Home Office said it had the capacity to carry out 10,000 home visits a day to ensure those arriving from amber list countries self-isolate for 10 days - more than double the number of daily quarantine checks officials have made over the past week.
Passengers who break the quarantine rules risk being fined up to £10,000.
Some 2,967 cases of the Indian variant have now been identified in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday - up from about 2,300 on Monday.
Surge testing and jabs will be expanded to six new areas of concern in England to combat its spread.
Prof Andrew Hayward, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Breakfast that people should "minimise travel abroad" and the Indian variant passes on more easily from person to person than the one first discovered in Kent.
Asked whether the UK was at the start of a third wave, he said: "I think so. I think what we can see is that this strain can circulate very effectively."
"I don't really see why it wouldn't continue to spread in other parts of the country," he said.
"Obviously we're doing everything we can to contain the spread of that, but it's likely that more generalised measures may start to be needed to control it."
- POSTCODE LOOK-UP: What are the rules where you live?
- LOCKDOWN LIFE: Seven enduring claims fact-checked
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
- BRAND NEW DRAMA: Five friends are bound together by a fragile pact of silence...
- MEDICINE AND LIFE EXPECTANCY: How the smallpox vaccine changed our world