Covid-19: Test and Trace failure 'helped variant spread' and Prince William gets jab

The boss of EasyJet has defended people who want to travel to amber list countries - such as Spain and Italy - saying it is "absolutely legal". It comes after the government advised people not to go to those countries on holiday. Johan Lundgren said the government stance was "very confusing" and frustrating for passengers. The legal ban on foreign holidays ended in the UK on Monday, with the government bringing in a traffic light system of rules for international travel. The amber list covers the vast majority of foreign destinations, including most of Europe, and the government says people should only travel to these countries in exceptional circumstances.