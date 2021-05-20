Martin Bashir: BBC fell short over Diana interview, report finds
The BBC "fell short of high standards of integrity and transparency" over Martin Bashir's interview with Princess Diana, an inquiry has found.
Mr Bashir faked documents to obtain the interview and later lied to BBC managers about them, the inquiry said.
The BBC said the report showed "clear failings" adding: "We are very sorry for this."
Mr Bashir apologised for mocking up the documents, but said they had no bearing on Diana's decision to be interviewed.
Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir for Panorama was a huge scoop for the BBC - in it, the princess famously said: "There were three of us in this marriage."
It was the first time a serving royal had spoken so openly about life in the Royal Family - viewers saw her speak about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, their affairs, and her bulimia.
But since then, Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, has questioned the tactics used by journalist Mr Bashir to get the interview.
The independent inquiry was commissioned by the BBC last year, after Earl Spencer went public with the allegations. It is the inquiry's findings that have been published on Thursday.
Lord Dyson, the retired judge who led the inquiry, said the BBC "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark".
He found that Mr Bashir deceived Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, by showing him the fake documents to gain his trust so he would introduce Mr Bashir to Diana.
The inquiry said Mr Bashir had later lied when he told BBC managers he had not shown the fake documents to anyone, and described significant parts of Mr Bashir's account of the events of 1995 as "incredible, unreliable, and in some cases dishonest".
In a statement, Mr Bashir apologised for mocking up the documents, but said he remained "immensely proud" of the interview.
He said: "The bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.
"Evidence handed to the inquiry in her own handwriting (and published alongside the report today) unequivocally confirms this, and other compelling evidence presented to Lord Dyson reinforces it."
The investigation has also published, for the first time, the note written by the princess in December 1995.
Lord Dyson said Mr Bashir had found the note during a search of his home in November 2020, and given it to BBC officials.
The note reads: "Martin Bashir did not show me any documents, nor give me any information that I was not previously aware of."
The BBC's director general, Tim Davie, said: "Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.
"While today's BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way.
"The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew.
"While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today."
The chairman of the corporation, Richard Sharp, also said the BBC "unreservedly accepted" the report's findings that there were "unacceptable failures".
"We take no comfort from the fact that these are historic," he said.
In early 1996, the BBC carried out an internal inquiry that cleared Mr Bashir, Panorama and BBC News of wrongdoing.
Lord Dyson concluded that that investigation was "woefully ineffective".
Lord Tony Hall - the director of news who carried out the 1996 investigation - said he accepts it "fell well short of what was required" and he was "wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt".
Mr Bashir, 58, is one of the most well-known journalists in the UK.
As well as Diana, he also made headlines for his interview with the pop star Michael Jackson which was broadcast in 2003, and worked for ITV as well as various US television networks.
Last week he left the BBC, citing ongoing health issues. He had been the corporation's religion correspondent and editor since 2016.
Ahead of the report being published, Earl Spencer shared a photograph on Twitter of him and Diana as children, along with the words: "Some bonds go back a very long way."
A Panorama investigation into the interview - delayed from last week - will be shown at 19:00 BST on BBC One.