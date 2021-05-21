Covid-19: Stillbirth risk may increase with virus and retail sales rebound after lockdown

Having coronavirus around the time of birth may increase the chance of stillbirths and premature babies, although the overall risks remain low, a study suggests. The National Maternity and Perinatal Audit looked at data involving more than 340,000 women who gave birth in England between the end of May 2020 and January 2021. Scientists say while most pregnancies are not affected, their findings should encourage pregnant women to have their jabs as soon as they are eligible.