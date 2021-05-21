Diana interview: PM concerned after inquiry into BBC deceit
The BBC should take "every possible step" to ensure that nothing like its deceit of the Princess of Wales to secure an interview ever happens again, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
The PM added he was "very concerned" about the findings of an inquiry into Martin Bashir's 1995 interview.
The probe found Bashir faked documents in a bid to get access to the princess.
The Duke of Cambridge said the deception fuelled his mother's paranoia and worsened his parents relationship.
Mr Johnson said he was grateful to retired judge Lord Dyson for carrying out the inquiry, which found the BBC covered up "deceitful behaviour" by Bashir to secure the headline-making interview.
"I can only imagine the feelings of the Royal Family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure nothing like this ever happens again," he said.