McDonald's: Animal rights group blockades depots, activists say
By Victoria Lindrea
BBC News
- Published
Animal rights protesters say they are blockading four McDonald's distribution centres in the UK to stop deliveries to the fast-food chain's 1,300 UK outlets.
Animal Rebellion said about 50 activists were using trucks and "bamboo structures" to stop lorries leaving depots in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester.
The group is targeting McDonald's "for its role in the climate emergency".
McDonald's has yet to comment.
Animal Rebellion spokesman James Ozden, at a protest in Coventry, accused the meat and dairy industry of "destroying our planet".
Mr Ozden told the BBC the meat and dairy industry was "causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting vast quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year".
"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and 'sustainable' animal-based options simply aren't good enough", he said.
Animal Rebellion wants McDonald's to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.
Rebels using bamboo structures, lock-ons and vans to block the Coventry distribution centre! We expect to be here for 24 hours at least. #McDestruction #PlantBasedFoodSystem pic.twitter.com/FWgpmVYPWC— Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021
The group tweeted that it intends to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours and aims to cause "significant disruption" to McDonald's - as the restaurants restock over the weekend.
Animal Rebellion describes itself as "a mass movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system".
In November last year, the fast food giant announced plans to introduce a line of plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021.