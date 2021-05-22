Diana interview: Lord Hall resigns from National Gallery
- Published
Former BBC director general Lord Hall has resigned as the National Gallery's chairman amid the outcry following an inquiry into Panorama's Princess Diana interview.
Lord Hall was director of news when Martin Bashir got the 1995 scoop using faked documents.
In a statement, he said continuing in the role "would be a distraction".
"I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe leadership means taking responsibility," he said.
Lord Hall had been a trustee of the National Gallery since November 2019, and became chairman of the board in July 2020.
Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, thanked Lord Hall for his work at the institution, while Sir John Kingman, deputy chairman of the National Gallery board of trustees, said the gallery was "extremely sorry to lose him".